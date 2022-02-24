From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator Nora Ladi Daduut (APC – Plateau South) has advocated the need to adopt a more holistic approach in tackling security challenges facing the country.

Daduut expressed dismay over the prevalent cases of kidnapping of women and young girls by bandits across the country for ransom and in most cases rape and inflict pain on them.

‘As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and their families, particularly women who are constantly being abducted by bandits,’ the senator stated.

Daduut in a press statement after a submission on the floor at the National Assembly in support of a motion sponsored by Senator Bala Ibn N’Allah and other senators.

She called on Nigerians to support the Federal Government and the Senate in its fight to tackle insecurity in the country.

‘I would always support any motion to tackle insecurity especially banditry that has ravaged several communities in the country, especially in the Northern parts.’

Daduut, who commended security operatives for the good works they are doing to tackle insecurity, called on them to do more and ensure that citizens of the country stay peacefully with one another at all times.

Senator Daduut who applauded the leadership style of Senate Present Ahmad Lawan vowed to always put the interest of her constituents first in all her dealings while in the National Assembly.