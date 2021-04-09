From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut has appealed to Federal Government to assist indigents farmers who lost yam seedlings worth over N500 million during the fire disaster in Namu community in Quan-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Senator Dadu’ut disclosed this during a press conference in Jos and expressed sadness over the development.

She called on government and other charitable Nigerians to offer support for the victims to aid their quick recovery from the tragedy.

“We would not rest on our oars, until we have done the needful in reducing the damages and ameliorating their challenges through State and Federal Government’s intervention.

“I must sincerely commend the effort of Governor Simon Lalong for his proactive measures towards this issue, We will continue to work in synergy with the Simon Lalong led government in making sure the best is provided to our People.”

Senator Dadu’ut expressed strong commitment towards championing the interest of her constituency, particularly women and youths.

She promised not to disappoint the people of Southern Senatorial District and vowed to shoulder issues that will promote tolerance, peace and unity of the people.

Prof Dadu’ut, the first female senator from Plateau added that she would continue to work to tackle poverty in the Senatorial zone as well as empower women and Youths .

She applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of a Federal Polytechnic, Shendam in Plateau State with a take off grant of N2 billion stressing that the institution would aid in addressing issues of out-of-school children and improve the economy of the people.

Prof Dadu’ut said she would partner with traditional rulers ,government, security operatives and the people of Plateau south to make the zone a safe haven.