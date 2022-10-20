From Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has concluded plans to inaugurate the presidential and Governorship campaign Council in the state to deliver all candidates of the party from the presidential to the State Assembly election in 2023.

The chairman of the party, Hon Chris Hassan, in a press statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, John Akans, said both serving and former members of the Board of Trustees BoT of the PDP have all been invited to grace the occasion.

He explained that both members of the national and state assembly, former Ministers and member of the State Executive Committee of the party are all billed to attain the event.

“The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State Chapter, Hon Christopher Hassan, invites our BOT members, serving and former members of the State and National Assembly, former Ministers.

“Other members of SEC members of the Atiku/Mutfwang state campaign council, other stakeholders of our Party, the Media and the general public to the Official inauguration of the 2022/23 Atiku/Mutfwang, Presidential and Governorship Campaign council of our great Party, the PDP.”

Hassan explained that the inauguration would take place on Saturday October, 2022 at Langfield event centre by 10am.

He said the campaign council will worked to enthrone a unify president and a governor who is better prepared to provide credible leadership for the people of Plateau State.

Hassan called on the people of Plateau State to come together to rescue and rebuild Plateau and Nigeria.