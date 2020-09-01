Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU ) with Max Air Limited to commence flight from Jos to Abuja and other parts of the country.

ur correspondent report that the signing of the MOU took place at the Government house in Jos .

Governor Simon Lalong, who signed the MOU through Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), said the initiative to commence the flight schedule from Jos to other parts of the country is very critical to the development of the state .

He said the event marks a significant milestone in the quest of his administration to open up the economic of the state in line with his policy thrust .

He called on the people of the state to take advantage of the flight from Jos to Abuja which would commerce on the 13th of the month and attract investors to the state.

He said his adminstration would continue to support policies that would better lives of citizens of the state .

Lalong appreciated Max air limited for partnering with the state to achieve this feat .