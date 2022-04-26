From Gyang Bere, Jos

A social worker and community builder in Plateau State, Hon Mark Sunday Na’ah, has joined the race for Jos North-West State Assembly constituency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Na’ah who is aspiring under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), said although the Constituency have had many representatives over the years, the indices of under development in Jos North-West constituency is alarming.

“The induces of underdevelopment in Jos North West is what prompted me as young person to come out and contest ahead of the next election, believing that if given the mandate I will change the narratives positively.”

Na’ah while declaring his interest at the new Jos Hotel, said his campaign would be focus on three areas, security, human and community development respectively.

“I am declaring to aspire for the position of Plateau State House of Assembly representing Jos North-West Constituency under the platform of APC.

“What motivated me to come out to contest could be from my style of leadership which I am a grassroot leader. By profession, I am a social worker, and for every social worker he is a community developer and human developer as well.

“So what actually necessitate my coming out is the fact that, of course, I wouldn’t want to say that members who have been there have not tried. But I feel being a grassroot leader I heard the yearning of the people, I know there problems which I try to see if I can get the platform to address such challenges that I know are common to the constituents”, he stated.

On whether he has what it takes to wrestle power from the opposition PDP who are currently occupying the seat, Na’ah stressed, “well from what you can see from the background today I stand a better chance to win because people from my own party the APC are solemnly behind me and those from other parties are also into this because they have tested me at the grassroot level and they have known my capacity and they are also yearning for this platform should be giving to me in a larger way which I believe I cannot be disappoint them.

“So whichever way I have the capacity and I stand a chance to win not because I am APC alone but because even those in PDP they will give me their mandate.”

On his chances of clinching the APC primaries looking at the cream of personalities in the likes of Hon. Theresa Azi the former management committee chairman of Jos North LGA and other aspirants who are jostling for the ticket, he said, primary elections depends on your ability to convince delegates, your ability also to play along.

“I want to categorically state here that my declaration today is not only just a declaration but to also tell the people that I will use everything within my reach to be able to clinched that primaries.

“Of course every aspirant matters in the games of politics because anything can happen. But I don’t want to say this is more stronger than this, or this is not the person that you should not consider as a thread because everybody has a major stakeholders.

“But I want to step up my game, put our heads together with my team to see how we can be able to clinched the power. I want to tell that I am not seeing anybody as a thread on this movement because I am the man that believes power comes from God”!

Earlier, the deputy chairman of APC, Jos North LGA Hon. Ezekiel Izang charged delegates not to make mistake and do the needful by voting a capable and saleable candidate during primaries that will take over power from PDP.