Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council for the Plateau South Senatorial by-election has described Dame Nora Daduut, a Professor of French from the University of Jos, as the candidate to beat in the October 31 by-election.

Senator Victor Lar, the Chairman of the campaign team, said this on Saturday while briefing reporters in Jos, saying that the APC is fully prepared for a peaceful and credible election.

He noted that Prof Daduut is qualified and has all the credentials to give Plateau South a credible representation at the National Assembly.

Lar noted that the campaign team would begin a town hall meeting across the Local Government Areas in Plateau South from Monday, October 12, to present its candidate to voters.

‘We want to assure you that APC is a responsible party that follows the guidelines of INEC and provision of electoral law and the constitution and our candidate is a quality product that will win the by-election come 31 October 2020.’

Senator Lar explained that Plateau South is the stronghold of APC and the electorates are aware of the achievement of Governor Simon Lalong led administration in the State.

‘We will be moving round to harvest decampers from PDP to APC because they are still battling their wards, Local Government and State congresses case in court.’

Also speaking as part of the campaign council, the APC Secretariat in Plateau State, Barr Bashir Sati, described the APC as a peaceful party, saying, based on the achievements of Governor Simon Lalong and acceptability of the party, it will win the by-election just as the governorship in 2019.

The campaign council team is made of former Chief of Staff to Governor Lalong, Chief John Dafan, as Deputy Chairman, Director General Industrial Training Fund Sir Joseph Ari, ALGON Chairman Hon Ezekiel Vuelgap, among others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 31 for the Plateau South senatorial by-election, following the demise of Plateau South Senator Amb Ignatius Longjan in February.