From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon Chris Hassan, has affirmed that Hon George Daika, former member, House of Representatives, remains the candidate of the party ahead of the Saturday, December 5, Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

The PDP Chairman alleges that APC candidate, Prof Nora Dadu’ut has never voted in any election and has no voter’s card to vote in the December 5 by-election.

Hon Hassan made the remarks on Wednesday during a press briefing at the Party Secretariat in Jos and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the APC candidate for violating electoral guidelines.

‘It is pertinent to bring to your notice that Rt. Hon. George Edward Daika does not in any way have a credibility problem, and so he remains the PDP candidate’s for the 5th December 2020 Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

‘It is the APC that have a credibility issue with its candidate for not being a card-carrying member and a registered voter. It is sad that Prof. Nora Dadu’ut cannot vote and she wants to be voted for. We challenged Prof. Nora Dadu’ut to make public her voter’s card,’ Hassan stated.

The PDP State Chairman accused the APC of attempting to disrupt the election process by spreading fake news that the PDP candidate has been disqualified.

‘There is no subsisting order from any court setting aside the candidate of Ret. Hon. George Daika of the PDP contrary to the fake news of the mischief merchants of the APC.

‘Billions of naira meat to pay civil servants and pensioners has been diverted for vote-buying during the coming election. We are saddled that up to this moment Governor Lalong has refused to implement the new minimum wage but takes pleasure in misappropriating public funds for personal gain.’

He raised concerns over the influx of thugs from Jos North Local Government Area to Shendam to cause confusion and to rig the election in favour of the APC.

Hon Hassan said that the PDP is committed to the conduct of a transparent, credible and peaceful election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).