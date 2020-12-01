By Gyang Bere, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible and peaceful election during the Plateau South senatorial bye-election in the State on Saturday, December 5.

The Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mallam Halilu Pai, disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting held at the Shendam Youth Centre, Plateau State.

He noted that over six hundred thousand voters are billed to participate in the senatorial bye-election.

Pai said the forum was convened to update the voters on the level of preparedness for the conduct of the Plateau South senatorial district bye-election to fill in the vacant seat created by the demise of the former occupant, Senator Ignatius Longjan.

He called on all parents to monitor the activities of their children against being used by other people to foment trouble during the bye-election.

‘We have 671,209 voters from the six local government areas will cast their vote during the bye-election and 10 political parties will be participating in the bye-election,’ he said.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niger State, Prof Sam Egwu, called on voters to conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the bye-election.

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, said his men are ready to maintain law and order and warned hoodlums against causing confusion during the exercise.