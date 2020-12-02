From Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) Plateau State have trade blame over the credibility and eligibility of their candidates to contest the Saturday 5 December Plateau Southern Senatorial bye-election.

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan affirmed that Hon. George Daika, former member, House of Representatives remained the candidate of the party ahead of the bye-election and accused the APC candidate Prof. Nora Dadu’ut of not qualifying to contest the poll.

Meanwhile, the APC Chairman,Hon. Latep Dabang said Hon. George Daika was not qualified to contest the poll following the court Judgement that nullified the state PDP state congress and said the process that brought Daika was faulty.

Hon. Hassan disclosed stated this on Wednesday during a press briefing at the Party Secretariat in Jos and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualified the APC candidate for not fulfilling the electoral guidelines.

“It is pertinent to bring to your notice that Rt. Hon. George Edward Daika does not in any way have credibility problem, and so he remains the PDP candidate’s for the 5th December, 2020 Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

“It is the APC that have credibility issue with its candidate for not being a card carrying member and a registered voter. It is sad that Prof. Nora Dadu’ut cannot vote and she wants to be voted for. We challenged Prof. Nora Dadu’ut to make public her voter’s card.”

Hon. Hassan accused the APC for attempting to disrupt the election process by spreading fake news that the PDP candidate has been disqualified.

“There is no subsisting order from any court setting aside the candidate of Ret. Hon. George Daika of the PDP contrary to the fake news of the mischief merchants of the APC.

“Billions of naira meat to pay civil servants and pensioners has been diverted for vote buying during the coming election. We are saddled that up to this moment Governor Lalong have refused to implement the new minimum wage but takes pleasure in misappropriating public funds for personal gain.”

He raised the alarm over the influx of thugs from Jos North Local Government Area to Shendam to caused confusion and to rig the election in favour of the APC.