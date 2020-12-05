From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said Plateau will produce the first female Senator at the Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

Lalong described the bye-election as peaceful and said all the COVID-19 protocols were observed.

Lalong disclosed this on Saturday while casting his vote as the Ajikamai polling unit in Shendam local government area of Plateau State.

“This is the first time that Plateau State will produce a female Senator and I believe that my Party the APC has all it takes to do that.

“It is time for Plateau South to say thank you to the APC by voting Prof. Nora Dadu’ut because the zone has the Governor, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Was, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen among several persons in the APC.”

Lalong said the elecction has so far been very peaceful with perfect security architecture on ground.

The Governor regretted the untimely demise of late Senator Ignatius Longjan which created the vacuum for Plateau South Senatorial District.