State Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mallam Halilu Pai, who briefed Journalists on Saturday in Shendam said the Commission will not allowed the voting process to encouraged the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He encouraged voters to observed COVID-19 protocols as those without face masks would not be allowed to vote.

“So far so good, everything has commenced smoothly. Voting materials have been dispatched to respective polling units with security and voting has since commenced. We have not receive any contrary report and everything is going peaceful.”

Meanwhile, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Rt. Hon. George Daika and the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nora Dadu’ut have both voted in their respective polling units.

Daika voted in Mikang and Prof. Dadu’ut voted in her polling units in Quanpan Local Government Areas as both are optimistic of victory.

Our correspondent observed that there were large turnout in some polling units while some have just few voters.