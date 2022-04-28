From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South, Prof. Nora Ladi Dadu’ut and 14 Journalists on Thursday escaped death narrowly when their convoy ran into an angry mob in Namu community in Quaanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred shortly after the Senator commissioned an ICT Centre/E-Library in the community, leaving the vehicle of the NUJ Plateau State Council burnt and the pilot vehicle belonging to the Senator.

It was learned that some people stormed the community that afternoon and whisk away with four members of the community.

The angry youths blocked the convoy of the Senator and started burning tires, insisting that the Senator must work out the return of the four persons before she is released.

It was observed that those trapped in the community including the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon Musa Gyang and Director General of ICT Plateau State, Mr. David Dasar.

It was learned that some traditional rulers who attended the event could not calm down the situation as the youths remained adamant to their plead.

The senator escaped the mob few hours after troops of the Operation SAFE HAVEN arrived the scene.

Meanwhile, the Authorities of Quaan Pan Local Government Council of Plateau State has imposed a dusk to down curfew in Namu town and environs following the security breach in the area that led to attack on the Senator and burning of NUJ, Plateau S

Council bus.

In statement signed by Secretary to Quaan Pan Local Government Council, Hon. Gideon Godenaan Dashe said the curfew is with immediate effect.

He said,”by this announcement, citizens of the area are expected to remain indoors, until further notice while security operatives have been mandated to take charge of the town.

“Citizens are advised to remain law abiding and avoid any action(s) that will cause further breaches.”