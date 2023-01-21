From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Prof Nora Ladi Daduut has provided lifeline to over 300 widows, youths and indigent persons from six local government areas in her constituency.

Senator Dadu’ut who presented the empowerment items on Friday which includes mini tillers, irrigation water pumping machine, house solar units, Spark fans, rural sparks, sewing machines, complete sets of hair dressing saloon kits, grinding machines

and complete sets of barbing saloon kits among others said the ideas was to make them economically self reliance.

She explained that the empowerment which was stream lined to build the capacity of selected women and Youths with empowerment tools was basically to change the financial situation of the beneficiaries .

Prof. Daduut who was represented by her Legislative Assistant, Mrs . Rufina Grumyem said empowering women has been parts of her campaign promises and her contributions to improve the economic development in the zone.

“Women empowerment, especially widows, is a major area of interest to me in my Senatorial District. Economic development hinged on industrialisation, employment, infrastructural provision and youth development is my priority” she said.

Dadu’ut admonished the lucky beneficiaries to make good use of the equipments for the betterment of their life and people around them.

She urged the beneficiaries to always remain peaceful and engage in meaningful ventures in their interest and for the overall development of the country.

Dadu’ut called on her constituents to support the All Progressive Congress APC in the coming elections by voting the party from top to bottom, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, Dr Nentawe Yilwada for Governor, Governor Simon Lalong for Senator ,Idris Maje Wase for House of Representatives and every other APC candidate within the zone.

She urged women, particularly registered voters in her Senatorial zone to take advantage of the ongoing distribution of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and collect theirs and vote during elections.

Dakup Lami a beneficiary of the empowerment described the lawmaker as an uncommon senator.

She commended Senator Daduut for bringing succour to her people at this period of economic crunch through various projects and empowerment items.