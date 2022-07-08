From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator Nora Ladi Daduut (APC – Plateau South) has rejoiced with the Muslim Ummah in Plateau and Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

In a statement signed on Friday, Daduut prayed for Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

According to her, “Eid el-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love, and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another.”

She urged her constituents to continue to rededicate themselves to the onerous task of nation-building.

Senator Daduut commended Muslims in Plateau South Senatorial district for the roles they have played in sustaining the peace, unity and development of the nation despite the numerous challenges confronting them.

“I also want to use the occasion to urge the faithful and all Nigerians to be steadfast in working and praying for the peace, unity and progress of our beloved country.”

According to Daduut, she is committed to the well-being and development of her constituents.

She vowed to continue to strive hard to bring government closer to the people and see to their welfare while in the Senate.

I also want to use this occasion to congratulate our Governorship candidate Dr Nentawe Yilwatda for his victory in the APC primaries.

She called on the APC flagbearer to be resilient and determined as the task ahead is huge.

While wishing Nentawe success in the election, the Senator urged the APC candidate to sustain the tempo by ensuring that everyone is carried along.

She vowed to work towards the victory of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.