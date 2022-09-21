From Gyang Bere, Jos

Sen (Prof) Nora Ladi Daduut (APC – Plateau South) has rejoiced with Sen Oluremi Tinubu (APC – Lagos Central), wife of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as she marks her 62nd birthday anniversary.

Prof Daduut, in a statement on Wednesday in Jos, expressed happiness and said Sen Tinubu has made her mark over the years and would play a major role in ensuring victory for the APC Presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Daduut, who is the first female senator from Plateau, noted that women constitute a large voting force in Nigeria and many of them are passionate about the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, who have over the years invested so much resources, time and programmes to empower women.

She described Sen Tinubu as a stabilising force and strong pillar of support to her husband and the APC at large.

She commended Sen Tinubu for her impactful and visionary leadership, which she said has led to political stability and development of not only her constituency, Lagos Central senatorial district but also that of Lagos State, the South West and the Federal Republic of Nigeria in general.

Prof Daduut commended Oluremi for coming up with various people-oriented programmes for her senatorial district as well as when she was first lady of Lagos State which she said have attracted a lot of beneficiaries over the years.

She wished Sen Tinubu God’s continuous protection and guidance and prayed that the Almighty God would grant her more years in good health.

“As Senator representing Plateau South, I would work with you my future first lady of our Federation to ensure victory at the forthcoming Presidential election as well as other forthcoming election,” she stated.