From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South, Prof. Nora Ladi Dadu’ut has advocated for the next extension of the new Railway standard guage from Kaduna to Jos to ease transportation and boost commercial activities in the country.

Sen. Dadu’ut in a press statement issued in Jos on Wednesday after raising a motion on the floor of the Senate and solicited support for the realization of the project.

She ex-ray the condition of roads on the country and said some of the major roads have been in existence for over 40 years and said the railway should be adopted as an alternative way of transportation.

Prof. Dadu’ut said if railway is put into proper function it will significantly benefit the country and proffer solution to the challenges of transportation in the country.

She called for more holistic approach in tackling security challenges facing the country said that a good railway system in Nigeria will reduce the risk associated with moving goods from one part of the country to the other through road transportation .

” The railway line from Kaduna to Jos if completed will serve transportation and supply chain network for domestic needs.” She submitted.