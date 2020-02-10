Gyang Bere, Jos

The Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly and former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Ignatius Datong Longjan, is dead.

Senator Longjan died in the early hours of Monday at the Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

The media aide to Senator Longjang and former Press Secretary while he was Deputy Governor, Mr Wulime Goyit, confirmed the death of the Senator on Monday morning.

Senator Longjan was elected in 2019 under the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC to represents Plateau South in the Nigerian Senate.