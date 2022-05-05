From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South, Prof. Nora Ladi Dadu’ut has rejoiced with Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong as he marked his 59th year birthday anniversary.

Prof. Dadu’ut in a statement in Jos, described Lalong as an embodiment of humility who has provided leadership for peace and unity of Plateau State.

She said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank his Excellency Governor Simon Lalong for his support and to say that I would always support his political aspiration, I would always remain grateful to Gov Lalong for his support at all times.”

The Senator said she has been ardent supporter of Governor Lalong and would support him always .

In a statement made available to newsmen in Jos ,Senator Daduut said “Governor Lalong who is our leader is a gentleman and visionary leader who has over time shown his unalloyed commitment to the betterment of his people and continues to lead as a democrat and an unrepentant optimist.”

She also lauded Lalong’s commitment to the development of Plateau State and would continue to give him the needed support to take Plateau to an enviable heights.

Daduut further said Lalong is a bridge builder, who has been working to enthrone peace and advance development in the state.

“Governor Lalong who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum is a committed patriot and a bridge builder who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Plateau. He is patriotic, purposeful, dedicated and committed to issues that affect the country.

She acknowledged the impactful programmes of the Lalong -led government, especially the construction of the British American flyover bridge and several other projects.

“I wish you excellent health and God’s continued guidance in the years ahead. I pray God Almighty to continue to grant you the wisdom and strength required to fulfill your desire for a prosperous and peaceful Plateau.” She stated.