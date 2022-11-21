From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, and member representing Langtang North/Langtang South in the House of Representatives, Hon Beni Lar, said Plateau South will deliver Atiku Abubakar, Caleb Mutfwang and all PDP candidates in the 2023 elections.

She noted that PDP was conceived from Southern zone through the pioneer National Chairman, Late Chief Solomon Lar and assured that the zone will deliver the highest votes at the February and March 2023 polls.

Hon Lar disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang/Piyo campaign Council for Plateau South Senatorial District, held in Shendam, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“People have suffered excessively and we will not continue in that direction, therefore we want to make a good change in 2023. If we do not return PDP to power, we will continue to suffer but God forbid that.

“It is only Atiku Abubakar that knows how to unify Nigeria and take us out of the current hardship. If we give Caleb Mutfwang our votes, we will not suffer again. Mutfwang will start work from Plateau South if we elected him, he will do what Lalong did not do for us in Southern zone,” she stated.

The PDP Chairman, Plateau State, Hon Chris Hassan, said that Plateau collapsed the campaign council of Atiku/Mutfwang into one to deliver all the candidates of the party.

He said Plateau will move in one direction in the 2023 to give Atiku Abubakar over 2 million votes, saying: “We have resolved to give Atiku-Okowa more than 2 million votes. We will also votes all our Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates, we should leave our differences and forge ahead.

“We have agreed that the campaign structure will start from the state, Local Government, ward and the polling units. We will run an inclusive campaign where all members of the party will be carried along.

“We have adopted a mechanism where each polling units will have 20 people who will be canvasing for votes for all the candidates. That shows that we will have 100 vote canvassers in all the polling units who will come out early to cast their votes on election day.”

He assured the people of Plateau that all PDP candidates will participate in the 2023 elections, saying those who are peddling rumors that the PDP will not participate in the election are already entertaining fair of loosing the election.

“The delegates that elected Musa Agah, former Member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency are different from the delegates that elected our gubernatorial candidate and all other candidates of the party, I assure you that we will win the 2023 election,” he stated.

The candidate for Deputy Governor, Hon Josephine Piyo, appealed to citizens to vote PDP from top to bottom and urged them to ensure that Atiku/Mutfwang wins the election in the greater interest of Plateau.

She added that Atiku worked as Vice President and delivered, and urged Nigerians to trust him again in 2023.

Plateau South PDP senatorial candidate AVM Napoleon Bali (retd), who inaugurated the campaign council, urged them to work together to deliver PDP from the zone to the polling units.

He noted that they are motivated by the quality leader of Hon. Beni Lar and assured that the zone will deliver PDP from top to bottom.

He said the team will continue with the door to door campaign, adding that those who have envisaged failure are saying that they will put stones in the rice and beans for credible Nigerians.

The Deputy Director General, Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council, Plateau State, Hamisu Anani, said that power will return to the people in 2023 in line with the philosophy of the PDP.

He explained that the strength of the election is at the polling units and urged PDP members to work hard and deliver their polling units.

The Director General, Plateau South PDP Campaign Council, Dio Lamul, said they are very conscious of the enormity of the responsibility bestowed on them, saying they will do the very best to ensure that the zone is delivered to the PDP.

“It is very clear that everyone of us is very eager to do this job, everyone of us knows that Mr. Lalong has failed completely. There is nothing to show as a Governor coming form this zone, every local government in the southern zone is zero.

“We have not seen anything and we will not reenforce failure, I want to assure you that nothing will fail under my Director General,” he stated.

He encouraged the people to work hard knowing that Plateau South in a zone where the current APC Governor come from and effort must be made to dismantle them.

The Vice Chairman, PDP Southern zone, Hon Simon Domle, said the zone has declined in terms of development despite the fact that the Governor come from the zone.

“It is on this premise that I wish to call on our party faithful to put aside all their differences and collectively work for the success of our party because our chances of winning 2023 general elections at all level is very bright.

“Let me say that this feat can only be achieved if we vote PDP 5/5. If we compromise any of the election because of ethnic or religious affiliation, then we are doing harm to our victory,” he stated.

Sen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd), represented by Chief Ponsak Jeremiah, Hon. Isaac Kwalu, House of Representatives candidate, Shendam/Quanpan/Mikang federal constituency and

Barr Ibrahim Kanje Bawa, SAN, candidate for Wase federal constituency. Candidates for the state House of Assembly, among others, were in attendance.