Gyang Bere, Jos

The Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has applauded Plateau State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections.

Abok described the emergence of Paul Jatau led Exco as the will of God and prayed for guidance to the new leadership to succeed.

According to a statement issued yesterday by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, the Speaker, while congratulating Paul Jatau led State official, urged them to ensure inclusiveness and equitability for all members of the Union in order to set veritable standard which the Union leadership would be appraised.

Abok who attributed the victory of Paul Jatau as Chairman of the Plateu State NUJ for second term to his outstanding leadership qualities and the successes recorded in his first tenure in office, urged him to consider his re-election as a call for more service to the Union and the State at large.

While assuring the new NUJ State leadership of the support and cooperation of the 9th Plateau State assembly enjoyed all members of the Union to join hands with the leadership to see to the completion of the Council Secretariat and accomplish great things for the Unity and prosperity of the Union.

The Speaker, said he recognised the roles Journalists played in stabilizing the Country’s democratic process in addition to informing the citizens on government programmes and policies.