The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has felicitated with the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Idris Maje Wase, on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

Ayuba, in a birthday message by his Press Secretary, Mr Bulus Atang, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos, described Wase as a torchbearer and worthy ambassador of Plateau.

The speaker noted that Wase’s style of leadership at the National Assembly had engendered unity and harmony among his colleagues.

“He is a vibrant, compassionate lover of democracy, detribalised and focused leader whose emergence has stabilised the parliament.

“I urge him to remain focused and people centric.

“Plateau House of Assembly will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the National Assembly members from the state to ensure that Plateau reaps dividends of democracy,” he said.

The speaker prayed God to continue to increase Wase with wisdom, guard and guide him toward writing his name in gold in the annals of public service in Plateau and Nigeria at large. (NAN)