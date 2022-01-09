From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander of Special Task Force (STF), Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State and environs, Major Gen. Ibrahim Ali has described sports as a unifying factor that foster unity and peaceful co-existence.

Ali made the assertion on Saturday in Jos during a grand finale of Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Iraboh marathon/football peace tournament, held at Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos.

The peace marathon and football competition which was organized by Operation SafeFE Haven, saw the participating athletes cutting across the 17 Local Government of Plateau, some parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States.

According to the Commander, Ali, “the aimed of the tournament is to enhance military-civil relations through sport, most especially among young people.

“We continue exploring all available avenues in deepening peace within our area of jurisdiction.”

He appreciated Governors of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna for always supporting the command in peace building process, assured to continue being fair and just in the course of discharging their responsibility.

Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Iraboh, represented by Air Commodore Patrick Yekwe while commending STF for the well thought initiative call on the participants to consider the tournament as an endanger peace and security in their domain.