Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon said Plateau has lost over 43 villages and dozen of lives in the 17 years of violence in the state.

He noted that several schools particularly Government Secondary School Ropp in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area has been taken over by Fulani herdsmen for accommodation without any intervention from government authorities.

Mwadkwon disclosed this on Saturday during a press briefing in Jos, where he disclosed that 11 persons were killed last week in Attakar and Vett villages of of Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas. “As we speak, Plateau is still under siege, we have lost several lives, about 43 villages have been taken over by Fulani herdsmen and over 13,000 persons have been forgotten in the IDP camps.