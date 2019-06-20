Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State police command has paraded one Mrs. Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal who disguised herself as medical personnel and stole a three-day-old baby at Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

Mrs. Leritshimwa who is married for seven years without a child confessed that she was desperate to have a baby to cover her face from shame in the society.

The command also paraded 16 other suspects for crimes ranging from culpable homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling.

Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede who paraded the suspects at the Police Command, Jos, said they would be arraign in court after investigation to face the wrath of the law.

On the stolen baby, Akinmoyede said: “Due to the painstaking and diligent investigation coupled with medical reports, the police discovered that the suspect, Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal has not given birth as she claimed.”

Akinmoyede said: “When confronted with thes obvious and naked realities she broke down and confessed to the commission on the above-mentioned crime. The police are investigating her claim that the crime was committed by herself alone.”

The police boss said: “The principal suspect, Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal is a 32-year-old married woman, who is a student of College of Health Technology Zawan in Jos South LGA. She perfected her plans to steal the child by leveraging her knowledge of Plateau State Specialist Hospital where she once did her attachment.

“She also faked her kidnapping story thinking it would give her strong alibi. She took the child to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, with the advice of her mother. The case will be charged to court after investigation.”

The suspect, Leritshimwa, who spoke to journalists agreed that she committed the crime and regretted her action.

Leritshimwa was weeping profusely, saying: “Honestly, I regret my action, I wish am death. I have been married for seven years with no child; and have sought to adopt a child, but to no avail. Honestly, my husband was not aware of the incident, I was just desperate to have a child I will call my own.”

She prayed that the other two suspects in connection with the incident, who are also in police custody but were not paraded as the CP said they were still under investigation, would be release, as she claimed they were innocent.

However, the Commissioner of Police, thanked the citizens of the state for their unwavering support and at the same time appreciate the media for the positive publicity the command is enjoying from them.