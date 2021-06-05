From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Du District, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has urged the youths of Afizere ethnic nationality to stop encroaching into their ancestral land.

The group said they are determined to resist any individual or group of persons who are bent on grabbing or encroaching into their land in Kwang community.

Chairman of BYM , Topp-Rayfield Branch, Du B, Rwas John N. Choji disclosed this on Saturday while briefing Journalists in Jos and called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to kindly revert the polling units PU:32/05/0019 it its original location which is NIMC Office, Liberty Dam road, Jos.

“It is strange for strangers like the Afizeres to be claiming ownership of land including Kwang they met already existing. The elders of both ethnic groups who worked together to bring the Afizeres to Plateau State will squirm in their graves when they hear of issues like these.

“It is therefore, not true as the Afizeres sought to make out in their press release that Kwang is in Jos North. For the purposes of clarity and Dilimi in Berom refer to Creeks. These Creeks are the source of the famous river Dilimi.

“We know the Afizeres have respected leaders temporal and spiritual, we appeal to them to intervene by prevailing upon the AYM who were obviously sponsored, to tender unreserved apology both to the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos and the priests is that they are Berom, which is most unfortunate.

“The Afizeres want to engage in media trial believing that they control the governent and so use the instrumentality of the government to their advantage. Therefore, their resort to propaganda, using the media in order to malign the Berom.

“This is one on a series of their expansionist and land grabbing activities which they have been doing for some time with respect to Jishe , Dong, Mado, Kabong, Zot-Badin, Kwang and so many other areas.”

The Berom youths AYM and the public to uphold the truth that Kwang exist in Du District and it is wholly in Jos South LGA.

“We request INEC to kindly revert the polling unit PU: 31/05/08/019 to its original location, which is at the NIMC Office, liberty Dam road, Jos.

“The Government and security agencies should note the inflammatory statements in the press release and activities such as inscription of names on walls of people’s houses and destruction of sign boards” and said the Afizeres youth must have had plans before issuing the threat press release.