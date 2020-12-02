From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three people were reportedly killed by suspected kidnappers at Gwa-Pwana village in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen invaded the village Tuesday night and shot one vigilante and two others. A woman was reported missing following the attack.

A man from the village who gave his name as Dauda James said the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, invaded the village in the night and shot three persons.

‘Three people were killed by the gunmen, and we are still looking for one woman,’ James said.

‘We have sent people to the bush for searching to know if the woman was killed and dump.

‘We have been searching since morning but we didn’t see anything. We only saw her laptop and other materials but no one has contacted the family for ransom.’

Police spokesman ASP Gabriel Ubah confirmed the incident but said he was yet to be furnished with details.