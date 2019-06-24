Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator represenating Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang has urged the Federal Government to ensure that foreigners who are illegally and forcefully occupying land belonging to the natives in Plateau State should return it and resettle the people to their ancestral homes.

Gyang disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Jos during the one year memorial service for 188 persons who were killed by suspected herdsmen in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area last year.

He noted that close to 70 persons were also killed in Shonong and other communities in Riyom Local Government Area on the same day and several others displaced.

“When President Muhammadu Buhari talked about resettlement of displaced communities; I saw it as a welcome policy of government. What happened has led to the displacement of communities and it is just like allowing the proceeds of crime.

“No person should be allowed to displaced another and take over his land and be allowed to keep it. It’s like allowing people to keep the proceeds of crime; those that are forcefully occupying the displaced communities should vacate and the people resettle. To me, the resettlement should be accorded the necessary priority.”

The senator said he will work with his colleagues in the National Assembly to ensure that the country gets a legislation that will make it mandatory for government at all levels to resettle displaced persons across the country.

He lamented that hundreds of persons who were displaced on 23 June, 2018 in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State are still languishing in hardship and helpless situation.

He explained that the communities are still vulnerable to attacks by evil men and urged the Federal and State governments to quicken action on the provision of functional Police Mobile Barracks in the area.

Coordinator of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, Frances Chong, decried the condition of displaced persons and said over 11 communities were displaced and destroyed.