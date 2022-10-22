By Gabriel Dike

A Plateau State teacher, Alaku Ayiwulu on Friday night emerged winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, beating other contestants from 30 states.

Ayiwulu, a teacher at Federal Government College, Jos, last night beat 10 other finalists to cart home the coveted prize.

The second best teacher went to Musa Saidu of Borno State while Ifeoma Stella from Enugu State took the 3rd position.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, Chairman of NB Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu, Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi and Director of Corporate Affairs of NB Plc, Sade Morgan, jointly presented the cheques and trophies to the winners.

Earlier, ten finalists including Ayiwulu, Saidu and Stella were among teachers that received cheques of N500,000 each.

Ayiwulu, 38 years lauded NB Plc for the award while Plateau State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Elizabeth Wapmuk, was excited about the honour the Federal Government College teacher brought to the state.

At the event, Vice President Osinbajo, Minister of State for Education, Opiah and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, showered encomium on NB Plc for recognising Nigerian teachers.

Vice President Osinbajo (middle), Opiah, Adefisayo, Chief Jamodu, Essaadi and Morgan present cheque to Ayiwulu