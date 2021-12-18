From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Joint Unions of Academic Staff Unions of Plateau State Tertiary Institutions (JUASPTI), has suspended its three-month industrial action following the agreement reached with the government on the adoption of the minimum wage salary table signed on 17th March, 2020 for implementation in January, 2022.

It noted that agreement was also reached on the consolidation of salaries of the tertiary institutions and full payment of all third party deductions.

Chairman of the joint unions, Comrade Simji Innocent Lumpye, in a press statement issued on Friday in Jos said JUASPT) received the endorsement of its members to suspend the strike. He said the consolidation of salaries of the tertiary institutions; the full payment of all third party deductions (Cooperative and Union dues) and subsequent ones would be paid alongside salaries. Comrade Lumpye noted that the strike which was embarked on to demand the de-consolidation of the statutory salary structure of 2020 which was unbundled in a manner that was not only unilateral but arbitrary, was avoidable if the issues were given serious consideration by government.

