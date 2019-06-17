Gyang Bere, Jos

The Joint Unions of Plateau state owned Tertiary Institutions (JUPTI) has suspended its seven week old strike following the agreement signed with Plateau State Government to meet union’s demands.

The Union made up of 7 Institutions had embarked on the strike action on Tuesday 23 April to demand payments for families of their deceased colleagues and those retired from service.

Chairman of the Joint Union Paul Dokogol, in a press conference on Monday in Jos, suspended the strike, informing that government had acceded to the “No work no pay” demand and directed the Ministry of Finance to exclude state owned tertiary institutions on the Single Treasury Account (TSA) policy for effective running of the institutions.

“Following these appreciable development in the negotiation, the Union after thorough consultations with its members, thereby direct the suspension of the 7 week strike with immediate effect on this day of 17 June, 2019,” Dokogol said.

“I want to hereby state that the State Government have been able to address some of the issues during the strike, and last week entered into agreement with Unions on those issues they could not handle immediately.”

“These issues already addressed while on strike include the payment of the “No work no pay”, the unpaid check up dues and cooperative deductions, gratuity remittance for the months of February and March, 2019.

“Also staff recruitment which the process is ongoing, TSA implementation, capital funds releases, peculiar allowances, among others.”

Dakogol said the institutions and government had reached an agreement to look into the payment of peculiar allowances to academic and non academic staff and to hasten the approval of the memo on payment of 24 months pension arrears now before the Governor.

He said that the union would not accept non commitment from the Ministry of Finance in implementing the agreement as resolved, and will not hesitate to take further action in violation to the terms of agreement.

Dokogol directed members to resume work without further delay, and challenged the Ministry of Finance to accord the educational sector top priority as it has been neglected for too long.