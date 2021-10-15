From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Joint Union of Plateau State owned Tertiary Institutions (JUPTI) has urged Plateau State Government to release the withheld N460 million to Tertiary Institutions in the state and address other issues earlier agreed on to suspend the ongoing strike.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Chairman of the Joint Union, Comrade Sunoe Peter Longbaam disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre Jos and said government has refused to implement the agreement its entered with the union.

“As you are all aware that the Plateau State Tertiary Institutions staff had been on strike for the past two weeks as a result of breach Of Agreement signed with the Plateau State Government on 14 June, 2019 and 29 June, 2021 respectively on some of our lingering unresolved issues.

“Non release of 25 percent TSA withheld funds totaling N460 million to Tertiary Institutions. When the issue was resolved with Government in 2016, it was agreed that Ministry of Finance should liaise with the Bursars of the Owned Tertiary Institutions to work out mobilities for the release of the funds to respective institutions but it will interest you to know that four years after, the agreement, no any action or efforts to fulfil the agreement on the part of Ministry of Finance or Accountant General office despite numerous reminders by the union.

“Non implementation of the peculiar allowance as contained in the agreement for the implementation of CONTEDISS. this issue has lingered for so long even after the financial implication was send to Government as demanded.”

He explained that the Union has written to government reminding them that her members are yet to to enjoy the allowance with the peculiar nature of the duties they perform, which has grossly affected their morale but government pleaded for more time since the negotiation of Minimum wage was ongoing.

“Surprisingly on implementation of the National Minimum wage, all efforts to ensure that the 5 percent peculiar allowance approved by our supervisory body and we aware this has been fully implemented in our sister institutions.

“It was resolved that the 24 months pension arrears of retirees of Tertiary Institutions be settle within the shortest possible time but regrettably the matter is still unresolved.

Longbaam lamented that their consolidated salary structure was deconsolidated at the salary preparation point without regard to their peculiarity during the implementation of the National Minimum Wage in the state.

“The deconsolidation of the Salary Structure of Tertiary Institutions is a violation of the law and circular as a result of the consequential adjustment of the National Minimum Wage.

“The question is who tempered and split the consolidated salary structure of Tertiary Institutions into different components? This practice is alien to salary structure obtainable on Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria and it on contrast with NBTE/NCCE and condition of service.”

The Union appeal to well meaning Plateau people to intervene and see to the speedy resolution of the lingering issues for the progress of education on the state, believing that Government has the capability to resolve the issues within a short period of time.