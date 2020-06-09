Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Plateau would lobby members of the National Assembly to ensure the confirmation of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as President, Court of Appeal.

This is even as he has described President Buhari’s submission of the her name to the Senate for confirmation, as a boost to women development in Nigeria.

He said this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents on Tuesday after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the governor, the nomination and submission of of Dongban-Mensem’s name, who hails from Plateau State, showed that Nigerian women were coming up in all sectors.

Lalong said: “We had a woman as CJN; we had a woman who just left as President of Court of Appeal and we have another woman.

“That is to say the women are coming up; and we will continue to encourage so that they can come up too.

“I think it is a joy to women because in my state, all the women gathered yesterday and said they wanted to come and say thank you to the president.

“You can see how women are getting something in this administration that is to say this administration has great emphasis on women.”

Lalong added that Dongban-Mensem, is qualified to be the President, Court of Appeal, by progression.

He noted that Dongban-Mensem was the first jurist from Plateau State to be rise to the position of President, Court of Appeal, adding that “it is a thing of joy to the people of the state.

“I was elated when I heard yesterday (Monday) that the President has nominated one of us from Plateau to that highest position.

“I must say highest position because as far as I am concerned, nobody has reached that position in the judiciary from Plateau State.

“This is the first time we are having it; so we send our gratitude to God and we are praying to God and also sending our gratitude to the President, the vice president and everybody who thought she was qualified to be in the National Assembly.”

Lalong said that the government of Plateau State would lobby members of the National Assembly to ensure the confirmation of Justice Dongban-Mensem.

He Justice Dongban-Mensem “to do everything to restore the image of the judiciary, be very free and very fair and do justice to people irrespective of political leanings, tribe or language.”

Lalong, who said he was at State House to brief Vice President Osinbajo on the next actions to be taken on COVID-19, said his state was proactive in tackling the novel corona virus.

He said that it was for this reason that Plateau State has recorded only two COVID-19 related deaths.

He said that the cases of COVID-19 in the state were people “who imported the virus into Plateau State.”

He said Plateau State has intensified testing, contact-tracing and treatment of persons infected by the virus.