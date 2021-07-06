Dr Ndam Lar, the Plateau Commissioner of Health, has said that the state government will continue to support and collaborate with owners of private hospitals in order to improve the provision of healthcare services to its people.

Lar, represented by Mr. John Shirbe, the Director Medical Inspectorate of the ministry, said this at the inauguration of Zenith Life Specialist Hospital, Kufang, Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner, who thanked Dr Sule Jibrin, the Medical Director of the hospital, for setting up the facility in the state, said such move would curb medical tourism in the country.

He assured that goverment would continue to provide an enabling environment for all private hospitals to thrive in the state.

“We want to thank Dr Jibrin for setting up this facility in Plateau; this will go a long way in supporting our quest to address the health needs of our people.

“As a government we will continue to provide a conducive environment for private sector to thrive.

“Having a facility like this in this state will reduce medical tourism and so we need more of this.

“Our doors are widely open, if you are ready to give such services we are also ready to partner with you,”he said.

Inaugurating the hospital, Sir Joseph Ari, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), thanked the medical director of the medical centre for siting the facility in the state.

He called on other Plateau residents and Nigerians to emulate Jibrin to support government in providing services to humanity.

Earlier, Jibrin, said that the facility aimed at addressing the hardships that poor people were passing through in accessing affordable and quality healthcare.

“Zenith life specialist hospital came into existence as a child of necessity, but was divinely orchestrated to provide an institution that will cater for the health needs of not only above average but also the teeming poor and average Nigerians who are in dire need of quality and affordable health care delivery services on daily basis.

“Having worked through various hospital within and outside this environment over the last 17 years, and keenly observed the plight of people in terms of hardship in accessing affordable and quality healthcare, we have decided to use this facility to bridge the gap in providing standard care to everyone irrespective of status, race or religion.

“We intend to achieve this through well motivated and highly skilled young professionals using the state-of-the-art medical equipment that are available in this facility,” he said

The MD, who said that the values of the hospital were anchored on excellence, confidentiality, innovation, and teamwork, promised to run a flexible structure that would accommodate anyone in need of care.

He said that it would render services ranging from general to specialised care and surgeries, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care with incubators for premature newborns, general gynecology and maternity services, including counseling, antenatal, delivery and post delivery care.

He said that other services include, all forms of fertility treatment including in-vitro fertilisation and embryo transfer (IVF), freezing of sperm, eggs and embryo for future use, where necessary.

The MD added that it would run preventive services like cervical cancer prevention and screening as well as immunisation bad family planning services, among others.

Jibrin thanked his host community, Kufang, for being a good host and promised to better the lives of Its residents by providing services at subsidised rates.

The MD seized the opportunity and declared a promo treatment for IVF patients for next three months.

“We will remove all technical and professional charges thereby bringing the cost down to N680,000 for a single treatment cycle and N1.3 million for double treatment cycle.

“This is against the normal range of N950.000 to N1.1 million per treatment.

“This will hope will give opportunity to those who have been battling with fertility issues to get quality care without compromise even at this highly discounted rate,”he said. (NAN)