Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed strong determination for the state to reopen schools at the end of October if citizens adhered strictly with COVID-19 protocols.

He said all necessary modalities would be taken into consideration before the schools are reopen inview of the fact that Plateau is currently the epicentre in the country.

Lalong disclosed this on Friday during the COVID-19 engagement with Local Government Chairmen and traditional rulers, held at Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

“We have trained teachers and Principals, dis-infected schools, and established task teams towards ensuring that all laid down protocols are observed. Once we finish with exit classes, we shall gradually cascade to other classes within secondary and primary levels.

“The success we record at these levels shall determine the reopening of tertiary institutions, all in a bid to guarantee the safety of our children and avoid resurgence. We hope that if all goes well, our schools should all re-open by the end of October.”

Lalong explained that the State Government has committed about N366.5 million naira to the fight against Covid-19.

“We are grateful to kind hearted people that contributed about N123. 3 million naira as well as other food and medical items valued at about N155 million naira.

“The World Health Organisation also recently donated N100 million to the State Government which has greatly helped us to treat those infected by the virus. Such donations also enhanced our capacity to distribute palliatives to the weak and vulnerable to cushion the impact of the pandemic.”

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ndam Lar said the state is the COVID-19 epicentre in the country with the highest infected persons in Jos South and Jos North Local Government areas of the state.

Dr. Lar who gave the rundown of the infected cases said the state has 3165 cases, 2202 persons discharged, 9029 active cases and about 500 person receiving treatment at home.

Chairman of Plateau Research Committee on Covid-19, Prof. Noel Wannang expressed hope that the Committee has done well in terms of coming up with global solution to the deathly COVID-19 pandemic.

He said they are at the clinical stage while their scientific research paper have been accepted for publication in some International, national and local Journals fo constructive criticism.