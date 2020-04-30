Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Chairman Committee on the return of Almajiris to their respective states of origin, Brig. General Salihu Inusa (retd), said proper screening and medical test would be conducted on all returning Almajiris into the state before releasing them to their families.

He noted that the screening will enable the committee know their status with regards to the current dreaded COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Inusa, who disclosed this in a telephone interview in Jos added that some Almajiris, who returned from Gombe State are currently been isolated in the state.

“We are going round the state to sensitise people on the need for them to know the good intention of government. We returned 183 to Bauchi State on the day of the flagged off but now we are profiling them, we need to carry out medical test first.

“Even those that we have received are still at the Government College, we have done medical test for them. We cannot just send them into the community without medical test, that is what we are doing now.

“Currently, those we have received are from Gombe but they are from Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas, we have quarantine them to make sure that they are medically feet before we hand them over to their Local Government and families.”

He explained that the Almajiris that they have profiled for returning to their respective states of origin will have to undergo medical test to satisfy their Heath condition.

Inusa said the committee will mop up all the Almajiris across the 17 council areas and profile them according to their states of origin and will be returned after a medical test is conducted on them.