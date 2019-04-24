Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Association of Dynamic Traders in Plateau State, Eric Gyang has expressed total support to Governor Simon Lalong’s intention to demolish and rebuild the burnt Jos Terminus Market.

He said the controversial N1.1 billion that was reportedly mentioned for the demolition of the Market cannot be used for such purpose only but should be used to commence the rebuilding of the burnt market.

Gyang in a press statement issued in Jos said the Association throws its weight behind Governor Lalong for the rebuilding of the market.

“We are in support of this decision because this is the first time that an administration has been able to define in basic terms the right remedy for the burnt down Terminus Market since it was razed in 2002.

“Previous administration in the state had toyed with the idea of renovating the structure by merely replacing destroyed and weak pillars but this had failed while another administration came with the idea of totally pulling it down to clear the entire place but this also could not be achieved.

“The decision of the current governor to remove the scraps weak components and at the same time raise modern structures to build a commercial hub is the product of deep and innovative thinking which must be encouraged.

He said the Association bought into the idea because it will make Jos, the Plateau State capital a mini Dubai with modern shops and magnificent edifices that would attract tourists to the state.

“As businessmen and entrepreneurs, we recognize the role of capital in driving a commercial venture hence we are not dazed by the amount estimated to carry out the work but are satisfied with the explanation given by the governor on how he intends to achieve this and the N1.1bn earmarked for the project.

He sounds a strong note of warning to those who did not understand the concept of the project and the amount earmarked to achieve it but is twisting the narrative to make it look like the entire sum is for demolition.

“Traders in Plateau State are prepared to support anything that will be for the general good of the people of the state and we make bold to state that it is our estimation that rebuilding the Terminus Market with the introduction of four other components is a laudable idea that would serve the interest of the people of the state.

“We will like to call the attention of the people of the state and beyond to the explanation given by the governor that he sees the need to rebuild the market because it has been the main source of revenue for the government which would help in addressing the challenges of the state by earning more revenue for the government especially now that it wants to be able to pay the new minimum wage.

“Hence the N1.1bn cannot be for the demolition of worn out components but includes the reconstruction of the market and we must all support this great idea.”

Gyang called on the contractors to expedite action on the demolition so that the process can begin for the people to reap the benefits.