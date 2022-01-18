From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State kidnapped traditional ruler, Da. Gyang Balak Gut, the Gwom Rwei Vwang has gained freedom from the Kidnappers den.

The traditional ruler, who was kidnapped on Sunday night close to National Institute for Policy and Strategic Study (NIPSS), kuru by gunmen on his way home, was released on Monday night at about 10pm on Monday.

Confirming the released of the paramount ruler, Chairman Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) Vwang District, Barr. Emmanuel Mangu said the the traditional ruler returned home unhurt.

“To God be the glory, we appreciate you Lord for the safe return of our Paramount Ruler.His Royal Highness(HRH) the Gwom Rwei of Vwang, Da.Gyang Gutt Balak who was kidnapped yesterday around NIPPS kuru.

“We are indeed grateful to Almighty God for his infinite Mercy for protecting the life of His Royal Highness.We from Vwang District we appreciate you all for your prayers and the the show of love you demonstrated during this trial moment.”

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos celebrated the safe return of the paramount ruler and pray for God’s protection over his life and the entire Vwang community.

He described his released as a huge relief on the people who were deeply pained over the sad incident and called for collaboration between the vigilante groups and hunters in the community to protect the people.

Bagos rejoiced with HRH Da Gyang Balak Gut, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba and the entire Vwang community on the safe returned of the Gwom Rwei.

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said the released of the traditional ruler was a big relief to the entire Plateau North and the Vwang Community.

Sen. Gyang in a statement signed by his Special Assistant

Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms condemned the act and urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators.

“The regain of freedom by Gwom Rwey Wwang HRH, Da Gyang Gutt Balak following his abduction by Kidnappers on Sunday 16/01/21 has come as a big relief to Senator I. D. Gyang of Plateau North but not without strong words of condemnation to perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Senator Gyang appreciates the numerous prayers and solidarity of well meaning citizens for the safe return of the royal father and urges security agencies to tighten security around traditional rulers in the state in view of their increasing vulnerability.

“The Senator joins His Majesty the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba and the Vwang community in giving thanks to God for the safe return of Hrh Da Gyang Gutt Balak, Gwom Rwei Vwang.”

Also former member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok SAN, rejoiced with the traditional ruler, Da. Gyang Balak Gut, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba and the entire Vwang community over the safe returned of the Gwom Rwei Vwang.

He solicited for fervent prayers for all traditional rulers in the state and urged security agencies to beam their search light with a view to protect them from gunmen and other criminal elements.

Military Information Officer of the Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major Ishaku Takwa confirmed the released of the paramount ruler and said it took the combined effort of their troops and other security agencies, the vigilante and hunters who arrested two of the suspects that led to his released.

“Immediately the incidence of the kidnapped paramount ruler was reported, the commander Operation SAFE HAVEN Major General Ibrahim Ali placed the troops of Sector 6 deployed at Riyom on red alert and to embark on hot trail of the perpetrators.

“The troops in conjuction with other security agencies, Vigilante group and Hunters conducted clearance operations in the mountenious region of Sabon Gida Kanal, Gero and Dahol general area. Two suspects were arrested at an abandoned building during the operation.

“This development led to the release of the paramount ruler by his abductors. He has been united with his family.” He said.

The Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Maj Gen. Ibrahim Ali, appreciate the efforts of the Vigilante, the Hunters group and all who provided useful information to security agencies during the operation and urged the law abiding citizens to be security conscious and always observe and report any suspicious movement of persons in their area.