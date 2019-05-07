Gyang Bere, Jos

A 200 level Student of the Department of Marketing, University of Jos, Plateau State capital, Miss Mercy Na’an has been found dead in the hostel.

Her corpse was recovered by the police at Room 23, Zion Hostel, Naraguta area of the university.

This followed students alarm over an unusual odour emanating from the room.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Matthias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident yesterday,.

He said the student was confirmed dead at the university’s clinic by doctors who battleed to save her life.

Tyopev added that the corpse had been deposited at the Anatomy Mortuary of the university for autopsy.

“On 05/05/019 at about 1530hrs, the Angwan Rogo Police Division, Plateau State Command, Jos received a distress call from the Security Department, University of Jos to the effect that on same date at about 15OOhrs, some students of the institution raised alarm over an unusual odour coming out from room number 23 Zion Hostel in Naraguta,

He added: ‘“After the report, a combine team comprising the Police, the university security and the medical personnel of the university mobilised to the scene of crime.

“On arrival, the suspected hostel door was forced open and the motionless body of one Mercy Naan ‘f’ a 23 years old 200 level student from the Department of Marketing was seen and recovered to the university clinic.

“She was later confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty at the university clinic and ther corpse has been deposited at the Anatomy Mortuary of the same University for Autopsy.”