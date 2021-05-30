From Gyang Bere, Jos

Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos (PLASU), Prof. Yohanna Izam, has applauded Governor Simon Lalong for facilitating a N3 billion Federal Government high impact intervention into the institution.

He noted that the governor also approved the release of funds for the accreditation of 15 programmes in the university to meet up with global academic practices.

Prof. Izam disclosed this yesterday during the maiden Alumni award and dinner of the university, where an Award of Excellence was presented to Governor Lalong by the university for approving the return of academic activities on assumption of office, which was suspended by his predecessor, Jonah David Jang.

He said that Lalong has supported the growth and development of the university both physically and academically, which have earned the institution global recognition.

The vice chancellor explained that other reasons for honouring the governor include, “approval of funds for the stockpiling of the library with books and computers as well as the approval of funds for the hosting of the first and second combined convocation; approved the engagement of more staff to improved both academic and non-academic activities in the university”.

Governor Lalong, who was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Hon. Kak’mina Goteng, said that the rescue administration would continue to work tirelessly in securing the university and attracting various interventions aside state’s efforts for optimal growth of the institution.

He called on the Federal Government, organizations, both local and international, as well as individuals to support the university to meet up with the dreams of the founding fathers.

The pioneer Vice Chancellor of the state university, Prof. John Wade was bestowed with Excellence Leadership award; Prof. Ochepa Onazi was also honoured with the award of Excellent Achievement for his many seminal contributions as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Plateau State University, Bokkos.

Former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Muhammadu Jega was also given the Excellence in Leadership award because of his commitment to inspiring a culture of excellence in leadership and administration as Pro-Chancellor of the university, among others.