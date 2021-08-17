From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the recent crisis in Plateau State, pan-arewa sociopolitical organization, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has suggested a promulgation of special penal laws for punishment of offenders.

It also called on both the Federal and Plateau State Governments to probe, arrest and prosecute those who blocked and kill innocent travelers at the Rukuba junction in Gada biyu, Abuja and Barikin Ladi roads in Plateau State and other locations in Kaduna and Benue States.

Its Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, at a press briefing, yesterday in Abuja, also has warned perpetrators of violence to desist from killing Fulani living in the state.

Abdul-Azeez said: “We categorically warn the perpetrators of such highway murders and their sponsors that people’s patience has reached the point where any further ambush and attack would not be tolerated henceforth.

“We demand thorough investigation, arrest and diligent prosecution of the criminals that block and kill innocent travelers on such public highways as the Rukuba junction in Gada biyu, Abuja and Barikin Ladi roads in Plateau State and other locations in Kaduna and Benue States.

“We demand the promulgation of special penal laws for the punishment of such offences that involve the ambush and killings of innocent public highway users.

“We demand the setting up of special courts for the trial of those involved in such unjustifiable blockade and mass murder of innocent civilians.

“We demand action from the federal government to ensure a permanent end to the incessant highway attacks including the arrest of traditional rulers and all elected representatives from the communities that habour the terrorists, and where resistance is shown, the communities be demolished and replaced by military posts.”