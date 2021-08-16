From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said his administration will never tolerate any act that would trigger fresh religious violence in Plateau any parts of Nigeria.

He described the renewed attack that perished 23 commuters in the state as an act of criminality and vowed to prosecute those arrested in connection with the killings.

Lalong made this known on Monday when he embarked on the spot assessment of the affected areas where violence erupted in Jos and was accompanied by, DIG Sanusi Lemu, head of the Inspector General Special Squad.

He explained that his administration has invested hugely in the security of lives and property and that nobody would be allowed to take the state back to the era of violence.

He insisted that the 24 hours curfew imposed in Jos North Local Government Area would be enforced to the later while the dusk to dawn curfew in Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas was still functional.

“We in Plateau want to continue to stay in peace but criminal elements are always working to take us backward in which we as a government would resist.

“This is a clear act of criminality, all those who perpetrated this acts are criminals, nobody would take us back to the days of religious crisis, as Governor of Plateau, I will not allow this to repeat again.”

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to resist any kind of attack on innocent citizens irrespective of their ethnic and religious background.

“we will not accept attack on innocent citizens no matter their background and those who are found behind such attacks will be dealt with decisively to serve as deterrence to others and restore public order.

“We would ensure that those arrested are dealt With and made to face the full wrath of the law. we have done a lot to ensure peace in Plateau and we will never go back to those dark days.”

He explained that the Federal Government has already moved in a team led by a DIG of Police with more police men being mobilize to the state to avoid escalating this issue.

Meanwhile, Chairman Plateau State Elders Forum, Amb. Yahaya Kwande has expressed shock over the attack that claimed 23 lives of commuters in Angwan Rukuba road, Jos.

Kwande in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Gideon Mitu urged security agencies to always be alive to their responsibility.

“The Plateau Elders Forum deeply sympathizes with the families of those who lost their lives in this avoidable tragedy as well as the Ondo State Government and prays for the quick recovery of the injured victims receiving treatment in various hospitals.

“The Forum strongly condemns any acts of violence, destruction of lives and properties at the slightest provocation and suspicion. It should, however, be noted that the people of Plateau State have long been known to be peaceful, humane and very hospitable, while the state has been tagged the “Home of Peace and Tourism”.

“Plateau people believe in oneness, respect and value for human life. We hope that this unfortunate tragedy should not give the state and its citizens a bad image or lead to reprisal attacks.

“The Plateau Elders Forum urges the security agencies to always be proactive in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties, so as to give all citizens a sense of belonging and commonality.”

Also, Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Prof. Dame Nora Daduut described the fresh killings in the state as unfortunate and called for calm.

Sen. Daduut in a statement in Jos called on security agencies to reenforce security in strategic and trouble spots in the state to avert further breakdown of law and order.

She noted that the perpetrators of the deathly act must not go unpunished as she called on security agencies to respond swiftly and apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Prof. Daduut expresses her deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and urged all citizens to pray for lasting peace in the country.