From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong says that the state has embraced Building Energy Efficiency Code (BEEC) to reduce energy costs and tackle unstable power supply.

Governor Lalong disclosed this on Thursday during the launching of the Building Energy Efficiency Code (BEEC) in Plateau and implemented by GIZ and European Union.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Represented by Deputy Governor Sonni Tyoden, the governor said the initiative will boost the state’s economy even in rural communities as well as save energy in the state.

‘This initiative is part of efforts towards saving energy in the country and we are proud that Plateau State is one of the states that this programme is being launched today,’ Tyoden said, speaking for the governor.

He assured the development partners that since Plateau is the first to launch the laudable initiative, the state will continue to be a shining example for other states in the country.

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, represented by Director Electrical Engineering Services Engr Cyril Onyeneke said President Muhammadu Buhari had commissioned 1520 WP solar power PV plus Microgrid system which has been serving the energy needs of the Ministry at the headquarters, Abuja.

‘The installation of a mirco-grid in the ministry brought the replacement of older air-conditioners with inverter air conditioners. 400 air conditioners units have been replaced so far in the pilot project. This has brought a saving of 37,920. 5kwh per day implying a saving of N9,100, 922.88 per annum. This comes to about 26 per cent savings of energy and cost,’ he stated.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He emphasised that the Ministry of Works and Housing has been collaborating with the Nigerian Energy Support Program/GIZ on Building Energy Efficiency Programme in order to set minimum requirements on Building Energy and Enforcement.

He said the programme is aimed at providing practical advice to professionals in the building industry on how to design, construct and operate more energy-efficient buildings.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Country Representative of the European Union Inga Stefanowicz said the Building Energy Efficiency Code contributes immensely to the achievement of the energy efficiency target set in Nigeria.

He said the project if fully implemented will place Nigeria on a 2.5% reduction in energy intensity across all sectors annual.

He said Plateau being the forerunner and the first state to adopt BEEC in the country, expressed hope that other states in the country will key into the initiative for the overall development of the country.

Commissioner of Physical Planning and Urban Development Hon Idris Gambo said the aim of the project was to set minimum requirements on Building Energy Efficiency and to provide proper implementation, control and enforcement.

He explained that ‘energy efficiency measures are specified based on bioclimatic principles of compliance with minimum requirements for window-to- wall-ratio or compensation through the integration of shading solutions.

‘Compliance with the minimum requirements for roof insulation; compliance with the minimum rated performance of air conditioning equipment specification and installation of air-condition systems of only inverter split-unit of types.’

Director Building, Ministry of Housing, Plateau State, Arch Solomon Jankwa’a, explained that the ‘Building Energy Efficiency Code is talking about the consumption of energy at the minimum level so that energy can become affordable to all Nigerians.

‘There is power epilepsy in Plateau and this is because some of the gadgets that we have cannot pick with low power but with this development, there will be some appliances that will come to the market and they will pick at a very low voltage at a very low cost of power,’ he stated.