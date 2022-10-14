Nigeria representative in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League, Plateau United has left Nigeria for Tunisia ahead of the second leg preliminary round match against Esperance of Tunis.

The team left the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja via a Turkish Airline to Tunisia by 12am this morning.

The Peace Boys will have a tall mountain to climb in the Second leg after defeating the Tunisian giants 2-1 in the First Leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja last Sunday.

Plateau United kicked off their CAF Champions League campaign with impressive 2-2 away draw with Gabones side, AS Mandji before a 1-0 win in the second leg in Nigeria.

Plateau United, who finished runners-up in the league last season, also take a slim first advantage to Tunisia after defeating Esperance 2-1 in the first leg.

The Tunisians took the lead after 27 minutes through Anice Badri.

The second leg against Esperance will hold at Olympic Stadium in Rades at 4:00 pm on Saturday. The eventual winners in the two legs will progress into the group stage of this year’s CAF Champions League.