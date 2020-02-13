Plateau United of Jos assistant coach, Audu Isah Pele is dead.

A statement from the club management and signed by the General Manager, Pius Henwan said the coach died yesterday while announcing today as training free day as a mark of respect to the departed coach.

Henwan said the training free day became necessary in view of late coach Pele’s immense contribution, not only to the success of the team, but also to the growth of football in Plateau State.

Henwan, who spoke through the Media Officer, Albert Dakup described coach Pele as a quite an unassuming man, whose name had been written in the history of the club.

He assured the family of the deceased of the club’s assistance and urged his friends not to dessert them at their moment of grieve, stressing that death is a necessary end for all mortals.

On his part, head coach of the team, Abdu Maikaba, while eulogising the late coach, described him as one of the best assistants he had ever worked with

Maikaba explained that the deceased, who stood in creditably well for him in his absence, when he was with the Flying Eagles last year was a reliable assistant, who was sincere and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest .

The entire team is expected to use the training free day to join other mourners in paying their condolences to the family of the late coach.