From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Plateau State University (PLASU) Branch has rejected the N30 billion offered to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by the Federal Government for revitalization of Public Universities in the country.

Chairperson, ASUU PLASU Branch, Dr. Bentse Chun Pamson stated this during a press briefing in Jos and urged Federal Government to stop raising the hope of students and parents on resumption while they are not doing the needful.

“The offer of government of N30 billion is a far cry from the N110 demanded by the Union which is 50 percent of the N220 due for the public versity based on the February 7, 2019 FGN/ASUU MOA. ASUU-PLASU rejects the N30b offer and insist that the minimum amount that should be injected for revitalization of public versities should be as proposed by its zonal/National Leadership of nothing less.”

Pamson noted that the union might open Plateau State University Bokkos event when Federal Government agree to meet the demands of ASUU due to fear of insecurity, under funding and inability to constitute Governing Council in the institution.

“Let me inform you that academic activities at the Plateau State University may immediately be reclosed in the event of the suspension of the ongoing strike. This is because at the ESUT NEC of 7-8 March, 2020, the branch had secured the approval of NEC in principle to embark on a locL action to press home its demand.

“We have had several of our female students being rape. One of our members from the Department of Theatre Arts was having rehearsal with students, the bandits came and rape a student in his presence and beat him to hell.

“We want government to look into that seriously and find a way of improving on the security of lives and prosperities in the institution.

“We have being engaging the Government of Plateau State through the leadership of the University over some issues and one of it is that Plateau State University has being without a Governing Council and our demand is that the Government of Plateau State should constitute a Governing Council.”

Pamson noted that the Institution has grossly been under funded since inception by Plateau State Government and said most of the visible structures on ground are projects executed by TETFund.

“Since the inception of the University, less than 10 percent of the physical projects in the institution is what the various governments have cumulatively put in place, and 90 percent is TETFund and we say no, let the presence of the owners of the University be seen.

“That also extend to the monthly subvention giving to the University. The salary of the institution is about N75 million but what government releases every month is about N55 million.”