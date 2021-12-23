From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. Yohanna Izam said the Institution has gotten approval for the establishment of four new faculties and School of Post-Graduate Studies to improve quality of learning in the University.

Prof. Izam disclosed this on Thursday during a media forum organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Council.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the new faculties include that of law, health sciences, education and environmental sciences.

He explained that the new faculties coming into existence, eight faculties.

Prof. Izam noted that the strength of every university largely lies on the quality of teachers and programmes, hence the rationale for the new qualities.

He explained that the State Government has approved the recruitment of new staff who would man the new faculties and the PG school.

“To ensure steady growth of our university, we have concluded plans to establish four new faculties and the school postgraduate studies.

“These will include faculty of law, environmental science, education, and health sciences. We are doing this because we believe in quality and quantity expansion.

“The state government has given us approval to recruit new staff that will man this faculties so as to deepen the quality of our programmes.

“We have mobilised our PG programmes and submitted to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for approval and we will commence once we get approval,”he said.

The vice chancellor also said that he was able to secure accreditation for sixteen out of the seventeen existing courses in the university in the last three years of his tenure.

Izam promised to continue to prioritise quality teaching and research in the institution, insisting that the duo remain the strength of every university.

Earlier, Mr Gyang Bere, chairman of the chapel, thanked the vice chancellor for honouring its invitation to appear in the forum.

He said that the interaction would enable members of the chapel, to report some of the modest achievements the vice chancellor as the head of the institution.

“We are honoured by your presence and it is our hope that this will further strengthen the already relationship we have with you”.