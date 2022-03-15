From Gyang Bere, Jos

The management of Plateau State University Bokkos and the Nigeria Police, Plateau State Command, has perfected plans towards providing improved security in the university and surrounding communities.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Yohana Daniel Izam, who led the management on a courtesy call on the Commissioner at the Command headquarters, Jos accompanied by the Registrar, Yakubu Ayuba and the Acting Bursar, Mr Lawrence Longsen Kerrekkum.

He rejoiced with the Commissioner of Police, Mr Onyeke, for the successes recorded in combating crime and criminality in the State since he assumed duty in Plateau State.

Prof Izam briefed the police commissioner on the security situation in and around the university and solicited more cooperation and understanding towards improved security of lives and property on the university campus and the surrounding communities.

He appealed to the police commissioner to deploy his men to the new police outpost provided by the university at Diram Village.

The police commissioner, while appreciating the management of the university for the visit promised to take prompt action on the request for the deployment of personnel to the outpost.

He promised to pay a visit to the university within the week to assess the facility provided for the police outpost and to also familiarize himself with the university environment.

