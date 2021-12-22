From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State University Branch of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (SSANU) has declared an indefinite strike action over failure of the University’s administration to pay arrears of the new minimum wage, hazard allowance and other entitlements.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Chairman, Timnan Rimdap and Secretary, Fom Dakwak said the notice for the strike action became necessary at the expiration of the seven day ultimatum earlier issued.

“Recall our letter of 21 days ultimatum dated 2 July 2021 ad our letter of four weeks ultimatum dated 3 August, 2021, among many others too numerous to mention and due to the failure of the University administration to address the grievances raised in the aforementioned letters, the union embarked on a 3 day peaceful protest from 29 November to 1 December, 2021.

“Following the expiration of our seven day ultimatum as conveyed via a letter dated 1 December, 2021, deliberated on the failure of the University Administration to mainstream hazard allowance at the council approved rate of N30,000 after receiving funds from government for same.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Pay arrears of the new minimum wage from April 2019 to December 2020; pay arrears of Earned Allowances; address the issues of haphazard payment of salaries; constitute a board to manage the staff grade level; calculate annual leave based on working days as opposed to calendar days and comply with SSANU NEC decision on the correct payment of check off dues to the union.”

The statement noted that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Yohanna Izam has not only failed in addressing issues of concern to the staff but has also failed to engaged the union in a dialogue with a view to resolve the issues even after the advise of council.

“We are embarking on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action in line with the approval of the National body of the union. Consequently, the Vice Chancellor is hereby informed that SSANU members shall be withdrawing their services with effect from 11:59pm on Tuesday 21 December, 2021.”