The Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, near Jos, is to release two movies aimed at widening conversation against girl-child discrimination.

Dr Ossai Edward, Head of Department of Theatre Arts of the university, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bokkos.

Edward, who is the Supervisory Director of the two movies, said the films were meant to sensitise the society to the ills and dangers of gender-based discrimination.

NAN reports that the titles of the movies are: “Bad Case’’ and “The Player’’.

“It is purely a university’s project which we intend to use for assessment of films’ class and participate in an international Film Festival in January.

“We are of the candid opinion that the society should give the girl- child and the physically challenged, the opportunity to explore life on a level playing field,’’ Edward said.

NAN also reports that the movies were jointly directed by Roy Sunday and Magdalene Gang, both students of the department.

The directors expressed confidence that the movies were capable of attracting laurels to the university from the forthcoming International Film Festival in New York. (NAN)