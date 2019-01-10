Collins Abaje (Business man)

For me, I will vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) throughout and I will also mobilise and encourage people to vote for the PDP because PDP is the only party that has vision for Nigeria and the people of Plateau State. Any where you go now, even in Keke NAPEP, on Okada, in filling stations and on the streets, people have resolved to vote for Atiku Abubakar and General Jeremiah Useni (Retd) for a credible change in the country.

I believe 2019 election will be a walk over for PDP. In Plateau, some people believe that General Jeremiah Useni is old but I don’t think governance is based about old age, he is a retired General and he is the current Senator representing Plateau South, he is the person Plateau need at the moment because of the persistent insecurity. If he is given the mandate to be the governor in Plateau, I believe the security issues will be history, he will bring insecurity down to the minimum, this is because he has the experience and he knows exactly what to do.

He has been in governance throughout his life and I don’t think age is a barrier for him, he is still very strong. I am voting for Useni and Atiku for the redemption of Nigeria, we are only waiting for February and March respectively, so that we will lead them to Aso Rock and Government House Rayfield. I am not thinking of disappointment because I know by the grace of God, they will win the election and there will be no disappointment. We are disappointed with the performance of Governor Simon Lalong, he has failed to secure people in the state, people die every day, we cannot accept that any longer so he must go for the sake of people in the rural communities to live.

Jimam Williams Lar (Youth activist)

I am voting for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that is President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong in Plateau State and other APC candidates that are within my jurisdiction because I believe in the manifestos and ideology of the party. The APC programme has bettered the lives of Nigerians both in Plateau and at the national level. Certain things that we don’t see been provided by the previous PDP government, we are beginning to see and enjoying them today. People are recovering what they have lost through injustice and corruption, President Buhari’s administration is doing well in the fight against insurgency which has reduced the hardship of our people in the North East. Also, it is now that Nigeria is fighting against corruption, a lot of people looted our treasury without been question but with Buhari as the president, the money that belong to Nigeria have been recovered and such monies have been injected into the economy. With another four years for Buhari and Lalong, Nigeria and Plateau State will be better. IDPs that were displaced since 2001 crisis were relocated to their ancestral homes recently; Lalong decided to continue with abandoned projects in the states, projects that were abandoned since 1979, Lalong have completed them, this is what we have been yearning for and we now have the type of government that we desire.

Nguerep Nangong (Animal Production Technologist)